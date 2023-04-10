India Grand Prix-3 | Rubina towers with a leap of 1.81m to attain Asian Games qualifying mark

April 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

On a day when quality performances were at a premium, Rubina Yadav (Haryana) towered over the rest by attaining the women’s high jump qualifying mark for the Asian Games in the Indian Grand Prix-3 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Monday.

There was little competition for Rubina after her two rivals Pavaa Nagaraj and S.B. Supriya quit the scene after clearing 1.64m and 1.55m respectively. But the Haryana athlete was unperturbed and did well to clear 1.81m and crossed the Asian Games qualifying mark of 1.80m.

YESS!!! 💪#TeamIIS High Jumper, Rubina Yadav, wins Gold with a leap of 1.81m at the Indian Grand Prix 3 held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. 🤩#CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 #HighJumppic.twitter.com/uygAmtOkjw — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) April 10, 2023

Assam’s Amlan Borgohain returned to top-notch competition in style by winning a double. Amlan pipped National record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick at the finish to win the gold in men’s 100m in 10.50s and later the Assam athlete blitzed the field to win the 200m easily.

Maharashtra’s Tejeas Ashok Shirse also grabbed the attention by clocking a personal best while winning the men’s 110m in 13.81s.

Hima Das continued to impress in her comeback as she effortlessly strolled to win the 200m while Kerala’s Muhammed Ajmal easily won the 400m gold.

Congratulations ace sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick for securing 2nd place in 100 mtr Race at Indian Grand Prix-3, held at Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru.



Well Done Amiya.#OdishaForSportspic.twitter.com/jxF0ri3aOU — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) April 10, 2023

Earlier, a strong headwind spoiled M. Sreeshankar’s comeback as the ace long jumper could only manage a modest 7.94m. Sreeshankar, who struggled with his run-up, nailed the gold in his first attempt when he touched 7.83m. After clearing 7.90m in his fourth attempt, Sreeshankar came up with his best effort in his final attempt.

“I was struggling quite a lot with the wind. It was very windy. I just couldn’t find any sort of rhythm. This was my competition after injury and I am picking up quite well. 1 will be able to improve in the coming competitions,’’ said Sreeshankar who is currently ranked number six in the world.

“I think Sreeshankar did well considering how bad the conditions were. But we had set a target of crossing eight metres here so we are a bit disappointed. We will be now heading to the USA for training and competitions and he will be taking part in a meet in Philadelphia on April 30,” said Sreeshankar’s coach and father S. Murali.

The results: Men: 100m: 1. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.50s, 2. Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odi) 10.52, 3. Hassan Saaid (Mal) 10.61; 200m: 1. Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 21.20s, 2. Animesh Kujur (Chts) 21.53, 3. Hassan Saaid (Mal) 21.72; 400m: 1. Muhammed Ajmal (Ker) 46.63s, 2. W. Nihal Joel (Kar) 47.12, 3. Rahul Ramesh Kadam (Mah) 47.13; 800m: 1. Ankesh Chaudhary (HP) 1:50.53, 2. Abhishek Singh Thakur (MP) 1:52.08, 3. Tomson Paulose (Ker) 1:52.53; 110m hurdles: 1. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Mah) 13.81s, 2. Madhvendra Singh Shekhawat (Raj) 13.92, R. Manav (TN) 14.48; 400m hurdles: Jabir Madari (Ker) 51.61s, 2. Santhosh Kumar (TN) 51.86, Nirmal Yadav (Mah) 52.34; Long jump: 1. M. Sreeshankar (Ker) 7.94m, 2. P. David (TN) 7.80, 3. Vishnu Siva Sankar (Del) 7.63; Discus: 1. Harpreet Singh (Pun) 54.76m, 2. Vijay Ramajeyam (TN) 48.96,3. Ashwani Lamba (Har) 47.99.

Women: 100m: 1. Archana Suseendran (TN) 11.71s, 2. A.T. Daneshwari (Kar) 11.79,3. Nithya Gandhe (Tel) 11.96; 200m: 1. Hima Das (Asm) 23.77s, 2. Jyothika (Kar) 24.88, 3. Ziva Moosa Shafeeu (Mal) 26.84; 400m: 1. Aishwarya Mishra (Mah) 53.63s, 2. Kiran Pahal (Har) 55.32, 3. V.K. Vismaya (Ker) 55.37; 800m: 1. G.K. Vijayakumari (Kar) 2:09.70s, 2. K.M. Deeksha (MP) 2:10.95; 3. Bhagyalaxmi (Tel) 2:15.40; 100m hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 13.44s, 2. Sapna Kumari (Jkd) 13.85, 3. Agasara Nandini (Tel) 13.85; Triple jump: 1. K.M. Sonam (UP) 13.50m, 2. Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 13.11, 3. Mallala Anusha (AP) 12.77; High jump: 1. Rubina Yadav (Har) 1.81m, 2. Pavaa Nagaraj (Kar) 1.64, 3. S.B. Supriya (Kar) 1.55; Discus: 1. Annu (Har) 44.67m, 2. Priyadarshini Moyappan (TN) 40.583. Anagha Lakshmi Kurra (AP) 32.88.