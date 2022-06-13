In Chennai’s SNJ National inter-state athletics meet, Aishwarya rewrites national triple jump record

Earlier, Kirpal Singh of Punjab broke his own meet record in the men’s discus throw with a heave of 60.31m overtaking the one set by him (59,74m) in 2016

Karnataka’s B. Aishwarya belongs to a rare breed of jumpers in India who has done really well in both long and triple jump.

After her long jump exploits the other day when she made the cut for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 24-year-old rewrote another record, this time a National record, in the triple jump event of the SNJ-National inter-state athletics meet here on Monday.

Aishwarya was the toast of the media as she added a second gold medal with another great jump of 14.14m on her third attempt, rewriting a 11-year-old record set by Mayookha Johny (14.11m). Aishwarya had made the triple jump cut to CWG this year at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram with a leap of 13.94m.

“I am so happy to have done this. I have to thank my coach B.P. Aiyappa and Pramila and JSW Group for supporting me. I want to do well in both long and triple jump,” Aishwarya said.

In the last race of the day, India’s Amoj Jacob, playing the anchor role, had to be taken off on a stretcher before he could complete when he appeared to suffer from a hamstring injury in the men’s 4x400m mixed relay.

National Inter-state meet athletics results

Men: 800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Har) 1:48.79s; 2. Ankesh Chaudhary (HP) 1:49.74; 3. Mohammed Afsal P (Ker) 1:49.82; discus throw: Kirpal Singh (Pun) 60.31m (NMR) (OMR): Kirpal Singh, 59.74, Hyderabad, 2016; 2. Gagandeep Singh (Pun) 56.29; 3. Vazeer (Har) 55.99;

Women: 800m: 1. Chanda (Del) 2:01.67; 2. Twinkle (Pun) 2:02.98; 3. Shalu Chaudhary (Del) 2:07.49s; high jump: 1. Gracena G Merly (TN) 1.82m; 2. Rubina Yadav (Har) 1.78; 3. Angel P Devasia (Ker) 1.76; long jump: 1. B. Aishwarya (Kar) 14.14 (NR) (ONR): Mayookha Johny (Ker) 14.11, 2011); 2. Renu (Har) 13.43; 3. Karthika Gothandapani (AP) 13.25; discus throw: 1. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Pun) 55.67m, 2. Nidhi Rani (Har) 50.86; 3. Karunya Muthuramalingam (TN) 49.24.