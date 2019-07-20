Athletics

Hima Das wins in 400m

Hima Das. File photo.

Hima Das. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gold for Jabir; Personal best for Vismaya

Hima Das clocked a season-best 52.09s as she won the women’s 400m gold in the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix on Saturday.

This was Hima’s first 400m after she retired midway through quartermile heats at Asian championships in Doha in April.

M.P. Jabir won the 400m hurdles gold in 49.66s. National 400m record holder Muhammed Anas, who ran the 200m here, clocked 20.95s for the silver.

The results (winners and events featuring Indians): Men, 200m: 1. Jan Volko (Slo, 20.80s); 2. Muhammed Anas (20.95). 400m: 1. Mazen Al-Yassin (KSA, 45.98s); 2. Noah Nirmal Tom (46.05); 3. K.S. Jeevan (46.47); 4. Amoj Jacob (46.99); 5. P.K. Kunhu Muhammed (47.19). 400m hurdles: 1. M.P. Jabir (49.66s); 4. Jithin Paul (51.45).

Women, 400m: 1. Hima Das (52.09s); 2. V.K. Vismaya (52.48); 3. Saritaben Gayakwad (53.28); 4. M.R. Poovamma (53.74); 5. R. Vithya (54.19). Others: V. Subha (54.22); V.K. Shalini (55.39).

