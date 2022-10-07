I am happy that new athletes are listening to us, says Hima Das

Gelling well: Hima’s encouragement helped Jyothi win the 100m hurdles on October 4, 2022, at the National Games. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

‘Dhing Express’ Hima Das loves the camaraderie among the experienced and up-and-coming women sprinters on the National scene and hopes that it will help the 4x100m relay team shine on the world stage in the near future.

Having shifted her focus to shorter races, Hima, a former World under-20 champion in 400m and a three time medallist (including two golds in 4x400m relays) in the 2018 Asian Games, feels that good bonding among the sprinters will benefit the team.

At the National Games here, co-competitors Hima and Dutee Chand had encouraged Y. Jyothi prior to the 100m race and the 100m hurdler acknowledged the senior athletes’ role in her performance.

Throwing light

Hima threw more light on how well she gelled with Jyothi. “We, the relay team (Hima, Dutee, Srabani Nanda and Jyothi), competed in an elite event like the Commonwealth Games (and finished fifth with 43.81). Several top countries, barring the USA, were there. We will not take much time to touch the top level. We need to maintain our chemistry because we have to make India the best team in the next four years.

“As a responsible athlete, this is an effort to encourage the up-and-coming athletes to move forward. I am happy that the new athletes are listening to us. Jyothi is like my own sister. It feels good. One day we will make the (National) flag fly high,” said Hima.

Encouraging

Hima said the overall scenario of Indian athletics is encouraging. “Indian athletics is going up. Neeraj (Chopra) bhai won gold in the Olympics and I had clinched the World under-20 gold (in 2018). People get inspired from such results. The competition is getting tougher and we are enjoying this because good athletes are coming from different corners of the country.”

On her own performance at the National Games, Hima, who finished behind Archana Suseendran (23.06) for the silver medal in 200m with 23.61, said she was not well prepared.

“After the Commonwealth Games, I took some rest. Suddenly the National Games happened and one cannot get a good performance with a short preparation, you need at least six months. I will give my best in the National Open meet even though time is very less.”

Hima, who was down with a back injury and Covid issues for two years, looked forward to doing well in the Asian Games. “Now the focus is on the Asian Games and we have got one year in hand,” she said.