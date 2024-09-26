High-flying Unnathi and her progression into a new challenge

Track athlete Unnathi Aiyappa is adept at two events — 200m sprint and 100m hurdles. She has the medals to prove it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last six months, Unnathi has stepped on the podium in international and domestic competitions. She won bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Under-20 championships in Dubai, and created meet records in the 200m and 100m hurdles at the recent South Asian Junior Athletics meet at Chennai.

In the Federation Cup in May, Unnathi went past the experienced Srabani Nanda to win the 200m.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the transition to the senior level beckons, Unnathi has decided to focus on a new event — 400m hurdles. Given her inexperience in this event, this poses a big challenge.

The move to 400m hurdles — considered the toughest among track and field events — was encouraged by her father and coach, former athlete B.P. Aiyappa. More guidance comes from Unnathi’s mother, former Olympic heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa.

“My dad and I have always talked about changing my event to 400m hurdles. My father was also a 400m athlete. He knows that I have the speed, stride length and talent for 400m hurdles. Our plan is to switch when I get to the seniors,” Unnathi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Encouraging start

Unnathi gave 400m hurdles a shot at the Junior Federation Cup at Lucknow, where she claimed a bronze medal. It was an encouraging result for a first time attempt.

“I entered the Junior Federation Cup with low expectations. I competed in the 400m hurdles for the first time, and was happy to finish third.

“I ran the 400m hurdles instead of the 200m. I ran a timing 59.80s, which is very good for a first time attempt. It was a little test that I set for myself. This was the start of a slow transition,” Unnathi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even in the 200m, you will notice that my stride length opens up a lot. I have a combination of good frequency and stride length. My dad believes that Indians are very good at 400m hurdles. As a coach, he knows what is best for me. Even for me personally, the 400m hurdles has always been attractive. I do love all hurdles events,” she said.

Increased intensity

Unnathi will soon begin to train in this new event with increased intensity. “I’m on a break now. In this off-season, I will train and start my workout routines in 400m hurdles. I am aware that there is a lot of hard work in store for me, but I am excited,” she said.

The 19-year-old was not enthused by her double gold at the recent South Asian Junior Athletics championship. Her body was not ready for the competition, as she had just returned from the World Athletics Under-20 Championships held at Lima (Peru).

ADVERTISEMENT

THE GIST In the last six months, Unnathi has stepped on the podium in international and domestic competitions. She won bronze in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Under-20 championships in Dubai, and created meet records in the 200m and 100m hurdles at the recent South Asian Junior Athletics meet at Chennai. In the Federation Cup in May, Unnathi went past the experienced Srabani Nanda to win the 200m. The World University Games is Unnathi’s next target.

“I was very disappointed with my performances in Chennai. It was nowhere close to my best. The 200m was comparatively okay — I clocked 23.91s while my personal best is 23.85s.

“But for the 100m hurdles, I was not fit at all. I had travelled on a 40-hour flight from Lima just five days before the South Asian championship began. I could not do much in those five days due to jet lag.

“I slept through the first two days, and did a bit of training later. I don’t think my body was in good condition. I wish I could have done better, but I cannot do much when the body does not respond,” Unnathi said.

Packed schedule

The packed schedule this year has forced Unnathi to train that much harder. “My dad and I knew that this year was a crucial one, because there were so many international meets. We needed that extra focus to win medals. It has been a very hard season, but enjoyable. This season’s success serves as great motivation for bigger challenges that lie ahead,” Unnathi said.

Unnathi’s willingness to go that extra mile comes from her unending love for the sport. “To be honest, I do not like doing anything other than sports. I realise that a sportsperson’s career does not last forever. I will probably lose my ability to run in 15-20 years,” she said.

There was disappointment, however, in store at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, where Unnathi could not make it past the qualification rounds in the 200m and 100m hurdles.

Outside the track, Unnathi is pursuing a degree from REVA University in Bengaluru. A second year student, Unnathi is happy to have the full support of her university.

“I’m studying journalism, economics and political science now. I like journalism — maybe I can do something in this field some time in the future.

“REVA University has been very supportive. They give me leeway when it comes to attendance and academics. I’m allowed to just write my exams. It is hard to handle academics and sports, but so far I have been able to handle both aspects,” she said.

Like most sportspersons her age, Unnathi is active on social media. It is a window into her life — an insight into what it takes to make it as an athlete.

“All sportspersons are on social media now, especially people of my generation. If you share your achievements on social media, it reaches a whole range of people. Most youngsters and teenagers believe this,” Unnathi said.

Inspiration

Unnathi terms her parents as her “number one inspiration”. After from mother and father, Unnathi looks up to women’s 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin and 2023 World Championships 400m hurdles winner Femke Bol.

“When it comes to idols, my parents are number one. That is quite obvious. Sydney McLaughlin is another big inspiration. I watch a lot of videos of Femke Bol. Her training and workout routines are tremendous,” Unnathi said.

Unnathi stated that she would love to meet these global superstars.

She did get the chance to interact with Australian sprinter Torrie Lewis, who competed in the Paris Olympics.

Torrie claimed silver in the women’s 200m at Lima. “We were very happy and excited to be around an Olympian,” Unnathi said.

Unnathi also praised Jamaica’s upcoming star Alana Reid, who claimed the 100m gold with a timing of 11.18s at the World Athletics U-20 Championships.

The World University Games is Unnathi’s next target. “To qualify and win a medal at the World University Games is the main objective for now. I will continue to compete in a few senior and junior events as well,” she said.

Looking at the big picture, Unnathi has big dreams. “The 2026 Asian Games is on my mind. I need to win a medal there. I also want to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” Unnathi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.