Haryana retains the overall title; Tamil Nadu finishes second

November 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Coimbatore:

After four days of sweat and toil, it was party time for the Haryana boys and girls as they retained the overall title with a tally of 411 points in the 38t Junior National athletics championship which concluded at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. Tamil Nadu, with 362 points, had to rest content for the second spot.

Earlier, Nishant Karhana did not sweat much on his way to a record-breaking run in the boys under-16 2000m. His 5:27.02 erased the existing National mark of 5:28.28s set by Amit Chaudhary in 2021.

Vikas Kumar Bind (Madhya Pradesh), Ravi Yadav (Chandigarh) and Shekhar Choudhary (Delhi), the top three finishers in the boys under-18 3000m bettered the meet mark of 8:25.15s set by Anuj Mathur last year.

The results (winners only):

Boys: U-14: 600m: Dev (Har) 1:23.20s; high jump: Zubin Gohain (Asm) 1.73m; javelin: Hitesh Singh Gariya (Utk) 53.37; triathlon: Rohit Raj (Bih) 1929; best athlete: Manoj Piploda (Raj).

U-16: 300m: Saket Minj (Jha) 34.72s (NR, Old: Deepak Singh 34.78, 2021); 800m: Sohit Vijender (Har) 1:55.82; 1000m sprint medley: Karnataka 1:58.00; 2000m: Nishant Karhana (Har) 5:27.02 (NR, Old: Amit Chaudhary 5:28.28, 2021); hammer: Arshdeep Singh (Pun) 63.27m; best athlete: Nishchay (Har).

U-18: 200m: Anshu Rajak (UP) 21.68; 800m: J. Bejoy (Ker) 1:49.74 (MR, Old: Ankit 1:52.45, 2022); 3000m: 1. Vikas Kumar Bind (MP) 8:18.06 (MR, Old: Anuj Mathur 8:25.15); 2. Ravi Yadav (Chd) 8:19.81, Shekhar Choudhary (Del) 8:21.58; 400m hurdles: Bapi Hansda (Odi) 51.60s (MR, Old: Durgesh Kumar Pal 51.74, 2010); 1000m sprint medley: Odisha 1:54.37 (MR, Old: Haryana 1:54.98, 2010); triple jump: Ravi Prakash (TN) 14.90m; high jump: Basant (Raj) 1.99m; javelin: Gaurav Patel (MP) 74.57m; best athlete: Sandip Gond (Mah).

U-20: 200m: Veeresh Mathur (UP) 21.30; 800m: Shakeel (Raj) 1:49.90s; 4x100m: Tamil Nadu (Eugene Shelton, S. Manoj Kumar, S. Karthikeyan & T.K. Vishal) 41.38s; 5000m: Naresh Chopra (Raj) 14:22.70s; triple jump: Vishal Kumar (Jha) 15.56m; shot put: Siddharth Choudhary (Raj) 18.65m; 400m hurdles: Karna Bag (WB) 50.74 (MR, Old: Durgesh Kumar Pal 50.86, 2011); 4x400m: Haryana 3:16.66; decathlon: N. Thowfeeq (Ker) 7065pts; best athlete: Karna Bag (WB).

Girls: U-14: 600m: Sathvika Sakthivel (TN) 1:37.09s; high jump: Shravani Sanas (Mah) 1.45m; best athlete: Joy Baidwan (Pun).

U-16: 800m: Nivedhya Kaladhar (Ker) 2:16.79s; 2000m: Muskan (Har) 6:31.06; 800m: Nivedhya Kaladhar (Ker) 2:16.79; 1000m sprint medley: Maharashtra 2:17.44; best athlete: Vala Roshanba (Guj).

U-18: 200m: Abhinaya Rajarajan (TN) 24.16 (MR, Old: Dutee Chand 24.28, 2012); 400m hurdles: Akshma (Har) 1:00.15; 1000m sprint medley: Tamil Nadu 2:12.75; 3000m: Sonam Parmar (MP) 10:00.98; 2000m steeplechase: Shreeraksha (Kar) 7:23.03; Heptathlon: Janice Tressa Regi (Ker) 4185; best athlete: Pooja (Har).

U-20: 200m: Sakshi Chavan (Guj) 24.63; 800m: Ashakiran Barla (Jha) 2:04.46 (MR, Old: Rachna 2:06.12, 2019); 4x100m: Tamil Nadu (S, Akshaya, Vysali Ganesan, Ruthika Saravanan & R. Aswini) 47.50s; 4x400m: Tamil Nadu 3:50.30; 3000m: Antima Pal (UP) 9:38.75s; 400m hurdles: 1. Anushka Kumbhar (Mah) 59.89 (MR, Old: M. Loganayaki 1:00.45, 2016), 2. Shreeya Rajesh (Kar) 1:00.17 (MR); Long jump: Lakshmi Gemmela (AP) 6.00m; Heptathlon: K.A. Anamika (Ker) 4664; best athlete: Ashakiran Barla (Jha).

Team championship: Boys: Tamil Nadu 170 points; girls: Haryana 244.

Overall: 1. Haryana 411; 2. Tamil Nadu 362; 3. Uttar Pradesh 238.

