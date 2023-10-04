ADVERTISEMENT

Harmilan Bains wins silver in women's 800m at Asian Games

October 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Hangzhou

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

PTI

India’s Harmilan Bains celebrates her second place finish to win the silver medal in the women’s 800-meter final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women’s 800m race, her second medal in this Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.

The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20. The bronze went to China’s Chunyu Wang, who finished with a timing of 2.03:90.

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Indian runner in the 800m, Chanda finished at the seventh place with a timing of 2:05.69.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US