Harmilan Bains wins silver in women's 800m at Asian Games

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

October 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
India’s Harmilan Bains celebrates her second place finish to win the silver medal in the women’s 800-meter final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023.

India’s Harmilan Bains celebrates her second place finish to win the silver medal in the women’s 800-meter final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Harmilan Bains produced a fine run to clinch a silver in the women’s 800m race, her second medal in this Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old from Punjab clocked an impressive timing of 2:03.75 to bag the silver in a highly competitive race.

The gold went to Sri Lanka's Tharushi Dissanayaka, who touched the tape at a time of 2:03.20. The bronze went to China’s Chunyu Wang, who finished with a timing of 2.03:90.

Bains had earlier won a silver in the women's 1500m race in this edition of the Games.

Another Indian runner in the 800m, Chanda finished at the seventh place with a timing of 2:05.69.

