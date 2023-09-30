ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games athletics | Kartik wins silver, Gulveer claims bronze in 10,000m

September 30, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Hangzhou

Kartik Kumar won the silver with a timing of 28:15.38s while Gulveer Singh clocked 28:17.21s to claim the bronze.

PTI

Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian long-distance runners Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's 10000m race at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 30.

Both the Indians sneaked into medal contention in the last 100 metres after three of the fellow competitors fell in succession after bumping into each other.

Birhanu Yemataw Balew of Bahrain won the gold medal with a timing of 28:13.62 seconds.

CONNECT WITH US