Hangzhou Asian Games 100m hurdles | What exactly happened in Jyothi Yarraji’s case

October 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hangzhou

The women’s 100m hurdles was the final event of the day with two Chinese runners – Yuwei Lin and Yanni Wu – among the favourites for the gold. There was a false start at the beginning of the race and to the naked eye, it was clear that Wu, in Lane 4, was the culprit, being more than a step ahead. The officials looked at the replays and, surprisingly, came and showed the ‘Disqualified’ card to Jyothi Yarraji, who was in the adjacent lane. The Indian national record holder protested and sought to check the replays herself. AFI authorities confirmed that after protest, the officials checked again and corrected their decision, reinstating Jyothi and DQing Wu instead.

That led to Wu protesting and seeking permission to run under protest, which she was allowed, and finished second while Jyothi finished third for bronze. However, the official final result sheet mentioned Wu as DQ and Jyothi as the silver medalist. “She protested for herself on the track and put her case very strongly. I am so, so proud of her today, specially after the disaster in the 200m in the morning,” a relieved coach James Hiller told The Hindu. He also revealed that the same thing had happened in the final at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year with the same athlete. “She was DQed there also and Jyothi won gold,” he said.

There was talk of India officially lodging a protest but AFI authorities confirmed there was none. “When the official result by itself says she is second, where is the need to protest? Instead, China can lodge a protest, if it wants, to challenge the result,” they explained. While Wu herself appeared adamant to do so, Chinese athletics officials were seen dissuading her near the Technical Information Centre, eventually convincing and taking her away

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.