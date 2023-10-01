HamberMenu
Hangzhou Asian Games 100m hurdles | What exactly happened in Jyothi Yarraji’s case

There was talk of India officially lodging a protest but AFI authorities confirmed there was none.

October 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Hangzhou

Uthra Ganesan
Silver medallist India’s Jyothi Yarraji poses for photos during the presentation ceremony of the women’s 100-meter hurdles final event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 1, 2023.

Silver medallist India’s Jyothi Yarraji poses for photos during the presentation ceremony of the women’s 100-meter hurdles final event at the Hangzhou Asian Games on October 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The women’s 100m hurdles was the final event of the day with two Chinese runners – Yuwei Lin and Yanni Wu – among the favourites for the gold. There was a false start at the beginning of the race and to the naked eye, it was clear that Wu, in Lane 4, was the culprit, being more than a step ahead. The officials looked at the replays and, surprisingly, came and showed the ‘Disqualified’ card to Jyothi Yarraji, who was in the adjacent lane. The Indian national record holder protested and sought to check the replays herself. AFI authorities confirmed that after protest, the officials checked again and corrected their decision, reinstating Jyothi and DQing Wu instead.

Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

That led to Wu protesting and seeking permission to run under protest, which she was allowed, and finished second while Jyothi finished third for bronze. However, the official final result sheet mentioned Wu as DQ and Jyothi as the silver medalist. “She protested for herself on the track and put her case very strongly. I am so, so proud of her today, specially after the disaster in the 200m in the morning,” a relieved coach James Hiller told The Hindu. He also revealed that the same thing had happened in the final at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year with the same athlete. “She was DQed there also and Jyothi won gold,” he said.

There was talk of India officially lodging a protest but AFI authorities confirmed there was none. “When the official result by itself says she is second, where is the need to protest? Instead, China can lodge a protest, if it wants, to challenge the result,” they explained. While Wu herself appeared adamant to do so, Chinese athletics officials were seen dissuading her near the Technical Information Centre, eventually convincing and taking her away

