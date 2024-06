Gulveer Singh broke Asian Games silver medallist Avinash Sable’s 5000m national record while finishing second in the Portland Track Festival in Oregon on Sunday.

Gulveer, an Asian bronze medallist, clocked 13:18.92s (Sable’s old record 13:19.30). Kartik Kumar took the 17th spot in 13:41.07.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Pal clocked a personal best of 13:41.57s while finishing third in the 5000m high-performance race.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.