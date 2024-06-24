GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Guadalajara Athletics Meeting | Jeswin Aldrin disappoints in Spain

Published - June 24, 2024 08:20 pm IST

Sports Bureau

National long jump record holder Jeswin Aldrin finished fifth with a disappointing 7.65m at the Guadalajara Athletics Puma Meeting, a World Athletics Continental Tour-Challenger event, in Guadalajara, Spain, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old from Tamil Nadu, the World No. 1 early last year when he broke the national record with his 8.42m in the Indian Open jumps meet in Ballari, had a foul-ridden series in Spain and could manage just one legal jump.

Meanwhile, Jay Pradeep Shah (10.68s), Kathirivan Hariharan (11.07), Muhammed Lazan (11.22) and Sachin Binu (10.88) were in action in the 100m semifinals and failed to progress to the final.

