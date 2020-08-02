Athletics

Gomathi files appeal with CAS

Gomathi, who had won the 800m gold at the 2019 Asian track and field championships in Doha, confirmed she has filed an appeal.

Gomathi Marimuthu, who received a four-year doping ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit, has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday, Gomathi, who had won the 800m gold at the 2019 Asian track and field championships in Doha, confirmed she has filed an appeal.

“Yes, we filed an appeal [with CAS] as per the procedures (30 days from the date of receipt of the decision by the appealing party). We are appealing against the four-year ban and the fine of £1,000 imposed on me,” she said.

