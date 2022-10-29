Gold for Puneet and Soniya in the second National under-23 athletics championships

ATHLETICS/Under-23 Nationals in Bilaspur

Kerala’s Akash Varghese won the men’s triple jump in the National under-23 athletics championships in Bilaspur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ATHLETICS/Under-23 Nationals in Bilaspur

Haryana’s Puneet Yadav and Uttarakhand’s Soniya won the men’s and women’s 10,000m gold in the second National under-23 athletics championships which began in Bilaspur on Saturday.

Kerala’s Akash Varghese and AP’s Mallala Anusha won the men’s and women’s triple jump titles.

The results (gold medallists only):

Men: 10,000m: Puneet Yadav (Har) 29:44.64s. Pole vault: Shekhar Pandey (UP) 4.80m. Triple jump: Akash Varghese (Ker) 15.70m.

Women: 10,000m: 1. Soniya (Utkd) 37:32.66s. Triple jump: Mallala Anusha (AP) 12.79m. Shot put: Yogita (14.90m). Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 53.72m.