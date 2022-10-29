Athletics

Gold for Puneet and Soniya in the second National under-23 athletics championships

Kerala’s Akash Varghese won the men’s triple jump in the National under-23 athletics championships in Bilaspur on Saturday.

Kerala’s Akash Varghese won the men’s triple jump in the National under-23 athletics championships in Bilaspur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haryana’s Puneet Yadav and Uttarakhand’s Soniya won the men’s and women’s 10,000m gold in the second National under-23 athletics championships which began in Bilaspur on Saturday.

Kerala’s Akash Varghese and AP’s Mallala Anusha won the men’s and women’s triple jump titles.

The results (gold medallists only):

Men: 10,000m: Puneet Yadav (Har) 29:44.64s. Pole vault: Shekhar Pandey (UP) 4.80m. Triple jump: Akash Varghese (Ker) 15.70m.

Women: 10,000m: 1. Soniya (Utkd) 37:32.66s. Triple jump: Mallala Anusha (AP) 12.79m. Shot put: Yogita (14.90m). Hammer throw: Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 53.72m.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
athletics
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2022 11:09:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/gold-for-puneet-and-soniya-in-the-second-national-under-23-athletics-championships/article66070530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY