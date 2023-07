July 22, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

With none pushing her, javelin thrower Annu Rani comfortably won the gold but with a mediocre 55.32m at the Lebanon National Championships in Beirut on Friday.

A finalist at the last two World Championships, Annu could not return to Germany, where she was training earlier this year, owing to visa issues.

In the men’s javelin throw, Kishore Kumar Jena (78.96m) and former Asian silver medallist Shivpal Singh (73.34) took gold and silver.