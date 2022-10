Atul and K.C. Servan won the gold and silver in the boys’ discus throw at the Asian youth athletics championships in Kuwait on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ashakiran Barla won the gold in the girls 800m on Saturday.

The results (Indian medallists only): Boys: Discus: 1. Atul (56.23m), 2. K.C. Servan (55.91).

Girls: 800m: 1. Ashakiran Barla (2:06.79s). 2000m steeplechase: 2. Ekta Pradeep Dey (7:15.53s). Pole vault: 2. Vanshika Ghanghas (3.70m).