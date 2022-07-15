Former national champion high jumper Juby Thomas passes away

Juby Thomas winning the under-19 boys high jump gold in the Kerala games in Kochi on February 07, 1998. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Juby Thomas, a former national high jump champion and the 1999 South Asian Games bronze medallist, died after an accident at Mulanthuruthy on Friday morning. He was 42 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Thomas, a Railway chief ticketing inspector in Ernakualm who hailed from Piravom, was on his way to work when his bike was knocked down by a vehicle at Mulanthuruthy. He died in a hospital at Tripunithura.