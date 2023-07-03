Fitness the main focus ahead of the Worlds: Neeraj

July 03, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST

It took all his effort for Neeraj Chopra to win the Lausanne Diamond League javelin title last week, the winning throw coming in his fifth attempt in cold, damp conditions that tested the field. Coming off a muscle strain that forced him to miss out on three events since his last outing in Doha, the Olympic champion admitted injury scare held him back initially.

“Honestly, there was a question mark on my mind, whether I can push myself 100%. The injury concern was there even though I had felt good in the training sessions. There was a mental barrier to pushing myself. But then I spoke to my coach who asked me to increase the run-up a little and realised I can do better, increased my speed and went all out in the fifth throw,” Neeraj said on Monday.

Even though the distance (87.66m) was far from his best, the 25-year-old was satisfied with his performance.

“Given the conditions at both events — Doha and Lausanne — I won’t say I am very happy but I am satisfied. Also, regardless of the mark, for me the important thing is to win. If you are able to win among the best in the world then it is a good thing for me because everyone pushes themselves. Of course, a lot of work needs to be done still to be 100% for the World Championships (Budapest, August 19-27),” he admitted.

Confidence matters

For a long time, Neeraj used to go big early on and was expected to seal victory in his first throw itself but at Lausanne, it was different and he insisted that confidence matters a lot when trailing.

“You cannot plan on which will be your best throw. Yes, normally my first throw is the best and if that happens, it gives a boost to self and adds some pressure on the rest of the field.

“But if that doesn’t happen, you need to be prepared to go all out till the last throw because the best can come from anyone at any time. I have this belief in myself that even if some of my throws are not good enough, I have it in me to go a minimum distance even in the last throw. I have been able to do it so far, staying close to the competition. At the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar (2017), I won gold on my final throw. It is important to have that confidence,” he said.

Neeraj is now planning to work on his fitness and rehab till the World Championships.

“There will be constant events after the Worlds — the Zurich DL (August 31) although we are yet to decide on it, then the Diamond League Finals mid-September and then the Asian Games in October so it is going to be a long, tough season.

“I have been lucky to have full support from everyone and the main focus will be on being fully fit both physically and mentally.”