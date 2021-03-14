Federation Cup athletics from Monday

The trend of big names skipping action despite a year-long absence of competition continues at the Federation Cup starting here on Monday with Neeraj Chopra remaining the biggest draw.
The five-day event will see several big names missing.
The ones who will be in action, though, are expected to finetune their performances instead of going all-out for an attempted qualification.
Chopra, who has not only already qualified but also bettered his own national record a fortnight ago during the Indian Grand Prix, will again be in the spotlight.
Chopra and other throwers have been experimenting with different javelins and techniques under coach Uwe Hohn in the last few months and the results are gradually visible.
Slew of youngsters
While he will have a slew of youngsters for competition — Abhishek Drall, Rohit Yadav, Sahil Silwal —the other Olympic-qualified thrower Shivpal Singh will skip the Fed Cup with an ankle niggle.
Among the women, the big showdown is expected in the 100m with both Hima Das and Dutee Chand entering the fray.
Hima, who has shifted to sprints from 400m in the last two years — for injury reasons — will also run the 200m.
