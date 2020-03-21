Elections, general body and executive committee meetings of Athletics Federation of India postponed owing to COVID-19

The Athletics Federation of India elections, the annual general body and executive committee meetings, scheduled to be held in Jaipur from April 3 to 5, have been postponed owing to the coronavirus crisis. New dates will be announced later.

“The decision has been taken considering various restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and also as our members would have to travel from different corners of the country,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla in a federation release on Friday.

The AFI has also decided to virtually close its office in New Delhi from Saturday and a majority of its staff will be working from home.