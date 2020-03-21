Elections, general body and executive committee meetings of Athletics Federation of India postponed owing to COVID-19

The Athletics Federation of India elections, the annual general body and executive committee meetings, scheduled to be held in Jaipur from April 3 to 5, have been postponed owing to the coronavirus crisis. New dates will be announced later.
“The decision has been taken considering various restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and also as our members would have to travel from different corners of the country,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla in a federation release on Friday.
The AFI has also decided to virtually close its office in New Delhi from Saturday and a majority of its staff will be working from home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.