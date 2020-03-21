Athletics

Elections, general body and executive committee meetings of Athletics Federation of India postponed owing to COVID-19

The Athletics Federation of India elections, the annual general body and executive committee meetings, scheduled to be held in Jaipur from April 3 to 5, have been postponed owing to the coronavirus crisis. New dates will be announced later.

“The decision has been taken considering various restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and also as our members would have to travel from different corners of the country,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla in a federation release on Friday.

The AFI has also decided to virtually close its office in New Delhi from Saturday and a majority of its staff will be working from home.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
athletics
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 4:18:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/elections-general-body-and-executive-committee-meetings-of-athletics-federation-of-india-postponed-owing-to-covid-19/article31122450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY