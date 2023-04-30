ADVERTISEMENT

Eldhose Paul has 17m on his mind as he heads for the Doha Diamond League

April 30, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

I have not reached full peak but I expect a decent performance, says triple jumper

Stan Rayan

Commonwealth Games triple jump champion Eldhose Paul will be making his Diamond League debut in Doha on May 5. | Photo Credit: Reuters

He is the Commonwealth Games champion, the man who surprised many as he grabbed the gold in Birmingham. But triple jumper Eldhose Paul is yet to cross the 17m barrier under legal wind conditions and that is something he would like to achieve as soon as possible..

The Birmingham gold last August came with a wind-assisted (+3.1) 17.03m and hence will not be counted as personal best. His best under legal wind conditions was the 16.99m at the Federation Cup in Malappuram in April 2022.

Eldhose will get a chance to cross 17m when he competes in the Diamond League opener in Doha on May 5.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Optimising performance

“That will be my first Diamond League, I will be leaving on May 3,” Eldhose told The Hindu from Bengaluru on Sunday. “I have not reached full peak but I expect a decent performance. The workouts are aimed at the Asian Games and World Championships, so I plan to give the maximum as per my current workouts. I’m looking at 17-plus, if the conditions there are ideal, that could come. But I will not be going all out, we are on load workout, if we go all out, there are chances of getting an injury. I will try to do the optimum as per my current workout level.”

Though the full list of triple jumpers for the Doha Diamond League is not yet out, the competition will see some of the world’s best. And that will be a golden chance for the youngster. “If I do well, there will be more such big openings,” he said.

Intense competition

The 26-year-old from Kerala who was ninth at the World Championships in the US last July, feels the competition for places in the Indian team for this year’s Asian Games will be intense.

“Four of us (Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan are the others) are almost at the same level. And unlike the Commonwealth Games, we can have only two athletes in the Asian Games team, so it will not be easy,” said Eldhose.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US