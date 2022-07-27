Athletics

Commonwealth Games | Dutee Chand upbeat about her chances

Sprinter Dutee Chand undergoing a rigorous training session with SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh at the Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD July 27, 2022 18:33 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 22:21 IST

Sprinter Dutee Chand says she is ready to compete in the women’s 100m at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (from July 28) if given the chance after original choice Dhanalakshmi, who was picked for the 100m and the 4x100m relay, failed two out-of-competition dope tests.

The other members of the relay squad are Dutee, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and now N.S. Simi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dutee, a double silver medallist in the 2018 Asian Games, will be competing in her maiden CWG. She has been training at the Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (Thiruvananthapuram) under mentor-cum-coach N. Ramesh of Sports Authority of India before leaving for the Games on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Since I have been picked in the relay squad, the focus has been more on baton exchange. At the same time, I have been trying to accelerate better from the starting blocks, even though block start has always been my strong point,” the 26-year-old Dutee told The Hindu.

“I am not sure about taking part in the 100m but I am hoping to make it to the 100m event in the wake of the latest developments,” she said.

Dutee Chand has been trying to accelerate better from the starting blocks, even though block start has always been her strong point. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I am not new to relay, having won a bronze way back in the 2017 Junior Asian championship. I know the art of sprinting, having specialised in the 100m and 200m events over the years, and that should be of great help in the relay events too,” Dutee said.

“The first target in the CWG is to break the national record, which should also help our cause in chasing the medal,” she added. “Our relay squad is capable of definitely surprising the critics. We are confident of coming back with a medal,” she said.

“Frankly, there is no pressure being my first CWG having represented my country in the Olympics, Asian Games and so many international events,” said Dutee who missed the last CWG because of an injury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
athletics
athletics, track and field
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
India
Summer Asian Games
Olympics
world championship
Thiruvananthapuram
Read more...