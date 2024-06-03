Dutee Chand’s four-year ban stays

The National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) has rejected 100m national record holder Dutee Chand’s appeal against the four-year ban imposed on her in August 2023.

Dutee, the 100 and 200m silver medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the fastest woman at the 2019 World University Games in Italy, had tested positive for a concoction of three Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) in an out-of-competition dope-test in Bhubaneswar in December 2022.

The ADAP, in a decision dated May 16 2024, upheld the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel’s decision to ban the star sprinter for four years and Dutee’s suspension will be from January 3, 2023.