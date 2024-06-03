GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Dutee Chand’s four-year ban stays

ADAP rejects star sprinter’s appeal, upholds ADDP’s decision

Published - June 03, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau
Dutee Chand.

Dutee Chand. | Photo Credit: AFP

The National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) has rejected 100m national record holder Dutee Chand’s appeal against the four-year ban imposed on her in August 2023.

Dutee, the 100 and 200m silver medallist at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and the fastest woman at the 2019 World University Games in Italy, had tested positive for a concoction of three Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) in an out-of-competition dope-test in Bhubaneswar in December 2022.

The ADAP, in a decision dated May 16 2024, upheld the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel’s decision to ban the star sprinter for four years and Dutee’s suspension will be from January 3, 2023.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.