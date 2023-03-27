Double for Archana, Jinson impresses on comeback

March 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Jinson Johnson showed no signs of rustiness in his first competitive race in nearly a year as he comfortably won the men’s 1500m in the Indian Grand Prix-2 at the LNCPE, Kariyavattom here on Monday.

Jinson ran a perfectly paced race to clock 3:44.52s. Jinson stalked Rahul, who set the early pace, for major part of the race and took the lead at the curve and pulled away to finish 10 metres ahead of others. Jinson, who had set a target of 3.45s, for the event was pleased with his performance.

Mohammed Anas, who is also on a comeback trail, strode comfortably to win the men’s 200m in 21.54s. Hassan Saaid (Maldives), who gave an initial fight to Anas, faded away at the finish and came second in 21.61s.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor lived up to his billing as he won the men’s shot put, clearing 19.76m in his second attempt. The Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Eldhose Paul was the only triple jumper to cross 16 meters as he won the event in 16.27m. U. Karthik (15.80m) and Abdulla Aboobacker (15.77m) finished second and third respectively.

Archana Suseendran hogged the limelight in the women’s section by completing the double. Archana won the 100m in 11.53s after beating Hima Das (11.74s) in a close race. However, Archana had it easy in 200m as Hima Das was disqualified for a foul start. Archana won the race comfortably in 23.21s.

The results:

Men: 100m: 1. Sanjeet (Har) 10.65s, 2. Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odi) 10.66, 3. Hassan Saaid (Mal) 10.76; 200m: 1. Mohammed Anas (Ker) 21.54s, 2. Hassan Saaid (Mal) 21.61, 3. S.K. Kaven (TN) 21.63; 400m: 1. Mohammed Ajmal (Ker) 46.65s, 2. V. Nihal Joel (Kar) 47.24, 3. Rahul Ramesh Kadam (Mah) 47.26; 1500m: 1. Jinson Johnson (Ker) 3.44.53s, 2. Rahul (Del) 3:47.80, 3. Prakash Babu (Mah) 3:48.57; 3000m steeplechase: 1. Balkishan (Har) 8:39.84s, 2. Atul Poonia (Raj) 8:42.51s, 3. Sunil Jinabhai (Guj) 8:50.68s; 10,000m: 1. Jagat Singh Gurjar (Del) 30:33.83s, 2. Kiran Maire (Mah) 30:33.14s, 3. Preetam Kumar (Del) 30:35.57s; Long jump: 1. Nirmal Sabu (Ker) 7.72m, 2. K.M. Sreekanth (Ker) 7.28m, 3. Aditya Kumar Singh (MP) 7.26m; Triple jump: 1. Eldhose Paul (Ker) 16.27m, 2. U. Karthik (Ker) 15.80, 3. Abdulla Aboobacker (Ker) 15.77; Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Pun) 19.76m, 2. Karanveer Singh (Pun) 19.17, 3. Sahib Singh (Pun) 19.07.

Women: 100m: 1. Archana Suseendran (TN) 11.52s; 2. Hima Das (Asm) 11.74, 3. Dhaneshwari (Kar) 11.80; 200m: 1. Archana Suseendran (TN) 23.21s, 2. Daneshwari (Kar) 24.13, 3. R. Anu (Ker) 24.33; 400m: 1. Jyothika Sri (AP) 53.36s, 2. Aishwarya Kailash (Mah) 54.09, 3. Subha Venkatesan (TN) 54.61; 1500m: 1. Chandana (Del) 4:20.81s, 32. Ankita (Jhar) 4;22.07s, 3. K.M. Disha (MP) 4:27.33; 100m hurdles: 1. Pranjali Dilip Patil (Mah) 13.84s, 2. Unnathi Bollanda (Kar) 13.96, 3. Sowmya Murugan (AP) 14.45; Triple jump: Nayana James (Ker) 13.22m; 2. Gayathri Sivakumar (Ker) 13.19, 3. Renu (Har) 12.83; Pole vault: 1. Malavika Ramesh (Ker) 3.10m, 2. Nagamme Baje (Ker) 3.00; 3. Chinchumol Mathew (Ker) 2.90; Hammer: 1. Rekha (Jhar) 53 75m, 2. K.M. Fatma (UP) 50.04, 3. Kessia Mariam Benny (Ker) 48.91.