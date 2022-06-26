Dhanalakshmi surprises Safronova in 200m

Annu Rani and Ancy Sojan among gold winners

Annu Rani and Ancy Sojan among gold winners

S. Dhanalakshmi surprised host Kazakhstan’s former Asian Games champion Olga Safronova as she won the women’s 200m gold in a personal best 22.89s at the Qosanov international athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour event, in Almaty on Sunday.

It was the third fastest time ever by an Indian, behind Saraswati Saha’s National record (22.82s) and Hima Das’ 22.88.

Meanwhile, Asian silver medallist Annu Rani took the women’s javelin throw gold with a good 62.29m effort while long jumper Ancy Sojan maintained her consistent run and pocketed the event with a 6.44m. Her last three jumps were all above 6.40m.

With Asian record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor pulling out, Karanveer Singh won the men’s shot put.

In triple jump, Eldhose Paul, who was desperate for a 17m-plus to improve his chances of going to next month’s World Championships in the US, took the silver with 16.55m. U. Karthik struggled through his series before producing a 16.15m in his final jump for the bronze.

K.M. Chanda came up with a nice piece of front-running to take the women’s 800m while Krishan Kumar took the men’s two-lapper.

The results (Indians only):

Men: 800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (1:49.80s); Triple jump: 2. Eldhose Paul (16.55m), 3. U. Karthik (16.15); Shot put: 1. Karanveer Singh (19.47m).

Women: 200m: 1. S. Dhanalakshmi (22.89s), 3. Dutee Chand (23.60); 800m: 1. K.M. Chanda (2:03.46s); Long jump: 1. Ancy Sojan (6.44m); Javelin throw: 1. Annu Rani (62.29m), 2. Shilpa Rani (56.16), 3. Sanjana Choudhary (55.12), 6. Sharmila Kumari (47.19); Hammer throw: 1. Sarita Singh (62.48s).