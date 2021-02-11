Athletics

Devender, Nimisha win gold

Top honours: Devender cleared a distance of 50.61m o take the gold in men's discus throw F-44 event.  

Promising para-athletes Devender Kumar and Nimisha Suresh Chakkungalparambil won a gold medal each as India started its campaign at the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix event by winning six medals here on Thursday.

Devender cleared a distance of 50.61m in his second attempt to take the gold in men’s discus throw F-44 event, while Nimisha won in the women's long jump F46/47 event with an effort of 5.25m.

India took the one-two position in men’s discus throw F-44, with Pardeep winning the silver with a throw of 41.77m.

Pranav Desai ran 11.76 seconds to claim the silver medal in men's 100m T-64 event, while Vinod Kumar took the bronze in men's discus throw F-52 with a throw of 18.52 metres.

Rakshita Raju (5:22.15min) also clinched a bronze medal in the women's 1500m T-11 event.

