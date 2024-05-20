ADVERTISEMENT

Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold with world record time in 400m T20 class in World Para Championships

Updated - May 20, 2024 11:12 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 10:38 am IST - Kobe (Japan)

PTI

Deepthi Jeevanji in Japan. | Photo Credit: X@ParalympicIndia

India's Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal with a world record time of 55.07 seconds in the women's 400m T20 category race at the World Para Athletics Championships here on Monday.

Deepthi smashed American Breanna Clark's earlier world record of 55.12 seconds set during last year's edition of the championships in Paris.

Aysel Onder of Turkey was second with 55.19 seconds while Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador was third with 56.68 seconds on the fourth day of competitions.

Deepthi had qualified for the final after winning her heat race in an Asian record time of 56.18 seconds on Sunday.

The T20 category is meant for athletes who have intellectual impairment.

Yogesh Kathuniya then added a silver in men's F56 category discus throw with an effort of 41.80 metres.

The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries compete in this class.

India's tally has now swelled to four medals — 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

On Sunday, Nishad Kumar (T47 high jump) and 200m runner Preethi Pal (T35 200m race) won a silver and bronze respectively.

The championships will continue till May 25.

