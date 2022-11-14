Deepika breaks under-18 National javelin record with Asia-leading throw

November 14, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

Sports Bureau

Kerala’s K.A. Anamika who won the under-20 girls heptathlon gold at the 37th National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Haryana’s Deepika produced an Asia-leading under-18 girls javelin throw while winning the gold in the 37th National junior athletics championships in Guwahati on Monday.

The 16-year-old Deepika, the under-18 Asian silver medallist in Kuwait last month, bettered her own National record with a best of 53.36m.

Shot putters Vidhi (under-18) and Divjot Kaur (under-14) also rewrote the national marks in the girls section.

The results (winners only): Men: Under 20: Long jump: Amitra Ghosh (WB) 7.55m; 4x100m relay: Odisha (41.31s).

Boys: Under-18: High jump: Deepanshu (Har) 1.99m; shot put: Armandeep Singh (Pun) 18.78m; 10,000m race walk: Aditya Negi (Utk) 42:44.93.

Under-16: Javelin: Sanjay Vishnoi (Raj) 62.47m.

Under-14: Javelin: Dhairya Alpeshbhai (Guj) 57.08m; triathlon: Anirban Adhikary (WB) 1813 pts.

Women: Under-20: 4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu (49.01s); triple jump: Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Mah) 12.98m; pole vault: Rajni (Har) 3.30m; heptathlon: K.A. Anamika (Ker) 4387 pts; mixed 4x400m relay: Karnataka (3:33.10s).

Girls: Under-18: shot put: Vidhi (UP) 16.56m NR, OR 15.99; javelin: Deepika (Har) 53.36m (NR, OR 51.84); heptathlon: Pavana Nagaraj (Kar) 4547 pts.

Under-16: 3000m race walk: Khushbu Yadav (Raj) 15:12.76s; hexathlon: Eva Manoj (Mah) 3094 pts.

Under-14:Shot put: Divjot Kaur (Pun) 14.29m (NR, OR 14.25); javelin: Tejaswani Dhal (Odi) 33.60m; triathlon: Komal (Har) 1623 pts.

