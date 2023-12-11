ADVERTISEMENT

Dangerous track for Kerala’s young athletes

December 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan

Mar Athanasius College’s C. Chanthini, a former Asian under-18 medallist, after winning the women’s 1500m at the MG University athletics meet. On her left is a part of the worn-out track. | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

Year after year, one keeps hearing about the good news...that the synthetic track at the Maharaja’s Stadium here would be relaid. But as each year passes, the disappointment continues.

The Mahatma Gandhi University athletics championships, which began at the Maharaja’s Stadium on Monday, offered a glimpse of what Kerala’s young and promising athletes have to endure as they fight their way to national prominence.

The track, long dead and now with its top layer worn out in many places, forced the meet organisers to delay the afternoon events by a couple of hours as it as melting in many places.

The university has produced some of the country’s brightest athletes including Preeja Sreedharan, Jinson Johnson, V.K. Vismaya and Muhammed Ajmal but now its athletes have to compete on a horrible track with a worry that they could get injured any time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time for Kerala to come together to relay without any further delay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US