Daily Quiz | On World Athletics Championships 2023
Premium

Here’s a quiz on the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest that saw India’s javelin icon Neeraj Chopra being crowned champion

August 29, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On World Athletics Championships 2023
Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon became the first woman to win both the 1500m and 5000m at the same World Athletics Championships.
1 / 6 | Apart from Neeraj Chopra, name the other Indians who featured in the top six of the men’s javelin event.
Answer : Kishore Jena (84.77m) and D.P. Manu (84.14) finished fifth and sixth respectively
