Daily Quiz | On World Athletics Championships 2023
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon became the first woman to win both the 1500m and 5000m at the same World Athletics Championships.
Apart from Neeraj Chopra, name the other Indians who featured in the top six of the men’s javelin event.
Answer : Kishore Jena (84.77m) and D.P. Manu (84.14) finished fifth and sixth respectively
Name the members of the Indian quartet that set an Asian record in the men’s 4x400m relay while qualifying for the final.
Answer : Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh
While five athletes completed a hat-trick of titles in their core event, one legend won her fourth straight World crown. Name her and the event.
Answer : Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas in triple jump
Over nine days of competition, only one World record was set. Who and in which event?
Answer : USA in the 4x400m mixed relay with a timing of 3:08.80s
What first was set by USA’s Katie Moon and Australia’s Nina Kennedy?
Answer : The pole vaulters shared gold in the women’s event
USA topped the gold medals tally with 12, eight more than Canada and Spain. Apart from India and Japan taking the honours in javelin, which other Asian athlete won a gold and in which event?
Answer : Bahrain’s Winfred Mutile in women’s 3000m steeplechase
