Daily Quiz | On World Athletics Championships 2023

1 / 6 | Apart from Neeraj Chopra, name the other Indians who featured in the top six of the men’s javelin event. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kishore Jena (84.77m) and D.P. Manu (84.14) finished fifth and sixth respectively SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Name the members of the Indian quartet that set an Asian record in the men’s 4x400m relay while qualifying for the final. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | While five athletes completed a hat-trick of titles in their core event, one legend won her fourth straight World crown. Name her and the event. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas in triple jump SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Over nine days of competition, only one World record was set. Who and in which event? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : USA in the 4x400m mixed relay with a timing of 3:08.80s SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | What first was set by USA’s Katie Moon and Australia’s Nina Kennedy? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The pole vaulters shared gold in the women’s event SHOW ANSWER