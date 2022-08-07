CWG 2022 | Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk

Sandeep Kumar celebrates after winning bronze in the 10,000m race walk at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 07, 2022 17:05 IST

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind Evan Dunfee and Declan Tingay

India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games in BIrmingham on August 7, 2022. Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia. Advertisement Advertisement The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.