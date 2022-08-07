CWG 2022 | Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalk

CWG 2022 | Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in men's 10,000m racewalkBirmingham August 07, 2022 17:05 IST
Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind Evan Dunfee and Declan Tingay
India's Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games in BIrmingham on August 7, 2022.
Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.
The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season best time of 43:04.97.
