COVID-19 | Indian Olympic Association, Sports Ministry to assess participation possibility

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Ministry are likely to assess India's preparations for the 2020 Olympics and also the possibility of participating in the Games some time this week after a series of meetings and interactions with the IOC.

“I am personally in touch with the Sports Ministry, SAI, IOC, National Sports Federations and all stakeholders regarding the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. NOCs have to get back to the IOC this week on their preparations and health of athletes,” IOA president Narinder Batra said on Monday.

“All international federations had a video conference with IOC president Thomas Bach on March 17 and all 206 NOCs two days later to discuss COVID-19 and the Olympics. We are clear that there will be no compromise on the health and safety of athletes,” Batra, who is also an IOC member and president of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), added.

As of now the Indian hockey teams (men and women), track & field athletes and weightlifters are in National camps at SAI centres training under strict control.