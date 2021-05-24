Coronavirus | Milkha hospitalised, condition stable

Milkha Singh.

CHANDIGARH

24 May 2021 22:30 IST

None of the family members have tested positive yet.

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was on Monday hospitalised, with his son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh saying that it was a precautionary measure.

The 91-year-old Milkha had been in home isolation at his Chandigarh residence after he tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. He has now been admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Hospital sources said that Milkha’s condition was “stable”. “He has been hospitalised. He was weak and not eating since yesterday, so we had to hospitalise him. Though his parameters seemed alright, we thought it is safer to have him admitted where he would be under supervision of senior doctors,” Jeev said.

“He is under the good care of the doctors there. He is a strong man, always positive and will recover soon,” added the golfer, who reached here on Saturday from Dubai after his father tested positive.

None of the other family members, including Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur, returned a positive test.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to Flying Sikh Milkha Singh who has been admitted in hospital in Mohali for COVID-19 treatment. Get well soon, sir!” Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted.