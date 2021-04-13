Coronavirus | Athletes Priyanka, Jinson test COVID-19 positive

NEW DELHI

13 April 2021 22:21 IST

Asian Games 1500m gold-medallist Jinson Johnson and steeplechaser Chinta Yadav are among the five athletes who have been infected along with race walk coach Alexander Atsybashev.

Five track-and-field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami, and a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Another Tokyo Games-bound race walker K.T. Irfan has returned negative after he was tested as a primary contact of Johnson.

“My test result which came on Monday was positive and I am currently in quarantine in my room. I have fever, not very high, and headache also,” said Johnson.