Commonwealth Games 2022 | Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable clinch silver in Athletics

Avinash Sable (left) finished behind Kenya’s Abraham Kibiwot to claim the silver medal, during the men’s 3000m steeplechase of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on August 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: David Ramos

August 06, 2022 16:19 IST

Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi

Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 6, 2022. Avinash Sable also won a silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a personal best and national record of 8.11.20. Advertisement Advertisement Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze. The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13. Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.