Commonwealth Games 2022 | Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable clinch silver in Athletics

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable clinch silver in AthleticsBirmingham August 06, 2022 16:19 IST
Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk — bronze — in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi
Priyanka Goswami on Saturday scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a medal in race walk with a silver in 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 6, 2022.
Avinash Sable also won a silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a personal best and national record of 8.11.20.
Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.
The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.
