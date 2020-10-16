AthleticsGDYNIA (Poland) 16 October 2020 22:16 IST
Coe gives the thumbs up to Wavelight technology
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Friday he embraced the new track technology that features pacemaking lights, a system used to great effect in the World records set last week by Joshua Cheptegei (men’s 10,000m) and Letesenbet Gidey (women’s 5,000m).
Both had a team of metronomic pacemakers around them who utilised Wavelight technology — a trackside visual time guidance system which lights up to indicate the world record pace.
“You have to innovate, there’s no question about that. I think Wavelight allows people in the stadium, people on television, to understand a little bit more about the incredible talent, the incredible speeds our competitors are running at actually lends to the type of understanding I want.”
