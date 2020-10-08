Cheptegei sets 10,000m world mark

Letesenbet Gidey runs to a new women’s 5,000m record

Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei smashed the men’s 10,000m world record on Wednesday at the Valencia World Record Day, crossing the line in a stunning 26 minutes 11.02 seconds to take six seconds off a 15-year-old record.

Cheptegei, 24, broke the previous mark of 26:17:53, set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele, at a special event in a near-empty Turia stadium here as only 400 people including sponsors, journalists and staff were allowed in.

Ethiopian athlete Letesenbet Gidey waves an Ethiopian national flag as she celebrates after breaking the 5,000m world record during the NN Valencia World Record Day at the Turia stadium in Valencia on October 7, 2020. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) | Photo Credit: JOSE JORDAN

Outstanding 12 months

The achievement capped an outstanding 12 months for Cheptegei, who won the 10,000m gold at last year’s World Championships in Doha, and in August took Bekele’s 5,000m record at the Diamond League in Monaco.

Last December, also in Valencia, Cheptegei smashed a decade-long record in 10km road racing by six seconds.

Cheptegei’s outstanding display finished off a perfect event after Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey broke the women’s 5,000m world record by more than four seconds, crossing the line in 14 minutes 6.62 seconds.

The 22-year-old beat the previous mark of 14:11.15 set by compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba at Oslo in 2008.

The event was organised by Cheptegei’s NN Running Team of the Netherlands and he and Gidey were helped to the finish line by pacers as well as Wavelight technology, which flashes lights on the inside of the track to indicate a specific pace.