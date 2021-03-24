Chaos mars para athletics meet lead-up

The championship is a qualification event for Tokyo 2020

The 19th National para athletics championship is set to begin here on Wednesday. Events will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and Vidyanagar Stadium over three days, and will see athletes from 27 States and Union Territories participate.

Far from smooth

But the lead-up has been far from smooth. The championship, which is a qualification event for Tokyo 2020, was initially scheduled to be held in Chennai, but was shifted at short notice, jeopardising athletes’ preparation. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), after initially asking athletes to make their own arrangements for accommodation, have seemingly acted now, promising hotels within 2km vicinity of the Kanteerava Stadium.

“We had all reached Chennai and then forced to make plans again to reach Bengaluru,” said Nidhi Mishra, a 2018 Para Asian Games bronze medallist in discus throw. “It is not safe in these times of a pandemic.

“Now I have received a message [about hotels being provided] and it is a big relief. But forget the extra money and time [we had to spend]. What about the mental stress? There can be no compensation for that.”

Monetary loss

Jeetu Sawant, another athlete, said that she incurred significant monetary loss in rescheduling her flights and the anxiety the whole episode caused was very much avoidable.

Satyanarayana, the Bengaluru-based chairman of PCI’s Technical Committee, said that he had done as much as he could.

“The shift was last minute because of elections in Tamil Nadu. But on Tuesday we decided to accommodate athletes within 2km of the Kanteerava stadium. We will also provide transport between venues and food. Private foundations have done arrangements for their athletes but we want to ensure that others aren’t left out.

“We are also requesting athletes to not crowd the stadium, and leave immediately after their events because of COVID-19 protocols,” Satyanarayana added.