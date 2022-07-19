Chances of a medal are excellent, says Jyothi

The 100m hurdler is determined to keep improving and clock a sub-13 seconds time

Y. Jyothi who will be representing India in the women’s 100m hurdles in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It has been a memorable journey for 22-year-old Y. Jyothi, who will be representing India for the first time in the Commonwealth Games this month-end in Birmingham.

“I am slightly nervous and at the same time excited about the Games,” said Jyothi, the Visakhapatnam-born 100mH national record-holder with a timing of 13.04s.

“I am more confident now. I am determined to keep improving and clock sub-13 to make a huge impact in the Games,” Jyothi said in a chat with The Hindu from Bhubaneswar, where she is training under Britain’s James Hillier at the Reliance Odisha Athletics High Performance Centre.

Breaking the National record thrice

The 5-foot, 9-inch athlete, who grabbed everyone’s attention by breaking the National record thrice during her recent European exposure tour, said the emphasis in the ongoing training was to show the desired consistency.

“Honestly, I am not sounding over-confident or complacent. The chances of winning a medal look very good and I am fully focussed on that immediate goal,” said Jyothi, who also owes a lot to SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh and the Gopi Chand Mytrah Foundation for helping her in a big way.

“It was Ramesh sir who introduced me to hurdles and he takes so much interest, always giving invaluable advice,” said the only Andhra athlete who will be participating in the Commonwealth Games.

Need to improve speed and strength

“Definitely, there is a need to improve speed and strength. The preparations are really good,” Jyothi said.

“She is a very intelligent athlete and always loves the competition to be really tough to give off her best,” said Ramesh.

“I look at the subject the other way. If I keep doing better, the job opportunities will be better,” Jyothi said about getting a decent job.

Late starter in athletics at the age of 17

“Frankly, I never thought that I would be representing the country in the Commonwealth Games so early, being a late starter in athletics at the age of 17. But, fortunately everything fell in place and thanks to my father’s great support,” said the Federation Cup gold medallist, who looks to five-time World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica as an inspiration.

“If she can do it at 35, why not we make at least a serious effort to make an impact,” said a confident Jyothi.