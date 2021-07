Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur dies of heart attack

File photo: Man Kaur, 100, of India, competes in the 100-meter track and field event at the Americas Masters Games in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Aug. 29, 2016. | Photo Credit: AP

Chandigarh

31 July 2021 16:25 IST

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday.

Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 p.m. today.

Advertising

Advertising

Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh".

She shot to fame after winning the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.