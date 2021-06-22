Brazier suffers shock defeat

Eugene (Oregon)

22 June 2021 22:29 IST

World champion Donavan Brazier’s Olympic dreams were shattered on Monday as the overwhelming favourite in the men’s 800 metres suffered a shock defeat in a make-or-break U.S. trials.

The 24-year-old ran out of gas with 200 metres to go, finishing dead last.

Clayton Murphy, 26, who picked up bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, won in a blistering, world-leading 1:43.17. Isaiah Jewett, 24, finished second.

