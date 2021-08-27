Belarusian athlete auctions off medal

MOSCOW

27 August 2021 22:39 IST

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who said her team tried to forcibly fly her home from the Tokyo Olympics and has since sought refuge in Poland, has sold her silver medal from the 2019 European Games for $21,000, a sports NGO, BSSF, said.

“I didn’t expect that it would be bought for such a sum,” the 24-year-old said as quoted by BSSF, adding that she was “very happy”. The sprinter said she plans to donate the money towards helping athletes like herself.

