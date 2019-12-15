Athletics

Barsoton, Shone win Tata Steel Kolkata 25K in record time

Hardy character: Leonard Barsoton breaks Kenenisa Bekele’s Kolkata 25K record.

Hardy character: Leonard Barsoton breaks Kenenisa Bekele's Kolkata 25K record.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Srinu Bugatha and Kiranjeet are the fastest Indians

Kenyan Leonard Barsoton and Ethiopian Guteni Shone won the elite men and women’s titles with new event records on an altered course in the $100,000 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on Sunday.

Barsoton left the others behind with 4km to go and crossed the line in 1:13:05s.

Ethiopians Betesfa Getahun (1:13:33) and Bayelign Yegsaw (1:13:36) came second and third respectively.

The results: Elite: Men: 1. Leonard Barsoton (Ken) 1:13:05; 2. Betesfa Getahun (Eth) 1:13:33; 3. Bayelign Yegsaw (Eth) 1:13:36. Women: 1. Guteni Shone (Eth) 1:22:09; 2. Desi Jisa (Bah) 1:23:32; 3. Tejitu Daba (Bah) 1:24:32. Indian: Men: 1. Srinu Bugatha 1:18:31; 2. Tirtha Pun 1:18:39; 3. Harshad Mhatre 1:20:03. Women: 1. Kiranjeet Kaur 1:38:56; 2. Shyamali Singh 1:39:02; 3. Arati Patil 1:39:40.

