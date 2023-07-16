ADVERTISEMENT

Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in Diamond League

July 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Silesia (PolandI)

Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

PTI

File photo of ace steeplechaser Avinash Sable. | Photo Credit: The HIndu

Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on July 16 qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland.

National champion Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

The Olympics qualification period began on July 30 and will continue till June 30, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He joins four 20km race walkers — Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in men's event and Priyanka Goswami in women's event — and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.

Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US