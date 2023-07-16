HamberMenu
Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in Diamond League

Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

July 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Silesia (PolandI)

PTI
File photo of ace steeplechaser Avinash Sable.

File photo of ace steeplechaser Avinash Sable. | Photo Credit: The HIndu

Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on July 16 qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet in Silesia, Poland.

National champion Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

The Olympics qualification period began on July 30 and will continue till June 30, 2024.

He joins four 20km race walkers — Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in men's event and Priyanka Goswami in women's event — and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.

Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.

