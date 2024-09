PATNA

Animesh Kujur bettered his own meet record in 200m to secure his first set of sprint double gold medals in the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Kujur showed complete domination to outshine his opponents as he clocked 20.65, which was better than the 20.87 he posted last year.

“Because of the way I prepared, I am not happy with the timing. But it’s good to get my first double,” said Kujur.

Puneet Yadav followed up his 10,000m title with the 5,000m crown. Moumita Mondal, the 100m hurdles champion, bagged her second gold as she won the long jump with an effort of 6.27m.

K.A. Anamika, who lost her expensive spikes on the first day of the heptathlon event, set a new meet record of 5,160 points.

Altogether four new meet records were set on the concluding day.

The results: Finals: Men: 200m: 1. Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.65s (NMR, Old, Animesh Kujur, 20.87, 2023), 2. Nalubothu (AP) 21.19, 3. Tamil Arasu (TN) 21.52; 800m: 1. Shakeel (Raj) 1:51.90, 2. Tushar Bhekane (Kar) 1:51.97, 3. Lokesh K. (Kar) 1:53.23; 5,000m: 1. Puneet Yadav (Har) 14:29.15, 2. Rahul Kumar Verma (Cht) 14:30.54, 3. Kunal (Har) 14:32.30; 400m hurdles: 1. Karna Bag (WB) 50.91, 2. Murad Sirman (Guj) 50.91, 3. Nikunj Zala (Guj) 51.17; High jump: 1. Jomon Joy (Ker) 2.17m (NMR, Old, 2.15, Mohd. Asraf Ali, 2023), 2. Sudeep (Kar) 2.11, 3. Mohd. Asraf Ali (WB) 2.08; Hammer: 1. Mayank Yadav (UP) 60.87, 2. Mukul (MP) 60.39, 3. Mohd. Nadeem (UP) 60.29; Javelin: 1. Anand Singh (UP) 74.75, Vikash Sharma (Utk) 71.99, 3. M. Niraj (Mah) 71.33.

Women: 200m: 1. Kusum Thakur (HP) 24.19, 2. Sudeshna Shivankar (Mah) 24.24, 3. Samriti Jamwal (HP) 24.49; 800m: 1. Laxmipriya Kisan (Odi) 2:08.70, 2. Anamdeep Kaur (Pun) 2:09.33, 3. Priscilla Daniel (Ker) 2:11.78; 5,000m: 1. Sonam (Del) 16:58.54, 2. Bushra Khan Gauri (MP) 17:11.24, 3. Latika Talwar (Raj) 17:24.66; 400m hurdles: 1. Deekshita (Kar) 1:00.40, 2. Neha Dhabale (Mah) 1:00.77, 3. Moumi Jana (WB) 1:01.14; Long jump: 1. Moumita Mondal (WB) 6.27m, 2. Lakshmi Gemmela (AP) 5.91, 3. Deesha Ganapathy (Kar) 5.86; Discus: 1. Sanya Yadav (Har) 50.59 (NMR, Old, 48.39, M. Karuniya, 2022), 2. Grima (Har) 49.07, 3. Neetu Kumari (Raj) 48.26; Heptathlon: 1. K.A. Anamika (Ker) 5,160 (NMR, Old, S. Kumari, 5,008, 2023), 2. Pooja (Har) 5,066, 3. S. Deepika (TN) 4,975.

