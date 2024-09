Poorva Sawant clinched the women’s triple jump gold with a new meet record even as the men’s pole vault final was postponed by a day as the pit reached the venue late, on the first day of the Indian Open under-23 athletics meet at the Patliputra Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Having partially recovered from a knee issue, Poorva began with 12.89m. When the competition resumed after a spell of heavy rain, she leapt 13.25m in her final attempt to erase Sharvari Parule’s mark of 13.16m.

“The situation was similar to the 2022 National Open meet. Mentally, that experience helped me,” said Poorva.

Tanya Chaudhary, who has a season best of 61.57m, won the hammer gold with her first attempt of 54.42m, a new meet mark.

Animesh Kujur (10.38) bettered Pranav Gurav’s meet record (10.39) in men’s 100m semifinals.

The results, finals: Men: 10000m: 1. Puneet Yadav (Har) 30:10.96, 2. Ankit Deshwal (Har) 30:21.71, 3. Manish Rajput (UP) 30:24.12; Triple jump: 1. Narpinder Singh (Pun) 15.60m, 2. Pradeep Kumar (UP) 15.36m, 3. Dablu Roy (WB) 15.33m; Shot put: 1. Amandeep Singh (Pun) 17.88m, 2. Sanyam (Har) 17.75m, 3. Aniket (Utk) 17.47m.

Women: 400m: 1. Devyani Bamahendrasi (Guj) 53.53, 2. Rashdeep Kaur (Pun) 54.29, 3. Mugada Sireesha (AP) 54.63; 1500m: 1. Thota Sankeertana (Cht) 4:33.53, 2. Laxmipriya Kisan (Odi) 4:34.01, 3. Amandeep Kaur (Pun) 4:34.24; 10,000m: 1. Anchal Jaiswal (UP) 36:25.12, 2. Svati Pal (Chd) 36:27.72, 3. Beby (UP) 36:28.62; 100m hurdles: 1. Moumita Mondal (WB) 13.71, 2. S. Akschida (TN) 14.17, 3. Muskan Rana (Del) 14.34; Triple jump: 1. Poorva Sawant (Mah) 13.25m (NMR, OR: Sharvari Parule, 13.16m, 2023), 2. Merymukta Soreng (Odi) 12.73m, 3. Rishika Awasthi (UP) 12.63m; Hammer: 1. Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 54.42m (NMR, OR: Sheetal, 54.21m, 2021), 2. Mital Solanki (Guj) 52.74m, 3. Grima (Raj) 49.34m; Shot put: 1. Shiksha (Har) 14.66m, 2. Kavita Kumari (Raj) 14.25m, 3. Vanshika Shekhawat (Raj) 13.32m.

