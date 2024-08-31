ADVERTISEMENT

Annu Rani wins women’s javelin; Lalu Prasad and Nithya emerge 100m winners

Published - August 31, 2024 09:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau

National record holder Annu Rani won the women’s javelin gold with a heave of 58.97m in the 63rd National Open Athletics Championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mark was well below her national best of 63.82m but better than the disappointing 55.81m at the recent Paris Olympics where she did not get out of the qualification round.

On the day, Lalu Prasad Bhoi of Odisha won the men’s 100m title in 10.46s. National record holder Manikanta Hoblidhar of Services finished second (10.48s) while B. Siva of Railways came third (10.50s). Amlan Borgohain ended the race in fourth position (10.51s).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the women’s 100m, Nithya Gandhe of Railways and S.S. Sneha of Karnataka both came home in 11.57s, but the former was adjudged the winner for being two microseconds faster.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results: Men: 100m: 1. Lalu Prasad Bhoi (Odi) 10.46s, 2. H. Manikanta (Ser) 10.48, 3. B. Siva (Rly) 10.50; 400m: 1. Tushar Manna (Del) 45.97, 2. Mohit Kumar (Ser) 46.13, 3. Vikrant Panchal (Rly) 46.33; 1500m: 1. Ritesh Ohre (Rly) 3:47.41, 2. Vikash (Har) 3:47.86, 3. Rahul Baloda (Ser) 3:47.87; 110m hurdles: 1. R. Manav (Rly) 13.86, 2. Tejas Shirse (Rly) 14.01, 3. Ronald (MP) 14.32; Pole vault: 1. M. Gowtham (TN) 5.05m, 2. Anshu Patel (MP) 5.00, 3. Kuldeep Kumar (UP) 4.90; Discus: 1. Gagandeep Singh (Ser) 55.71, 2. Praveen Kumar Nehra (Rly) 55.35, 3. Nirbhay Singh (Har) 55.24.

Women: 100m: Nithya Gandhe (Rly) 11.57s, 2. S.S. Sneha (Kar) 11.57, 3. Giridharani (Rly) 11.64; 400m: 1. Aishwarya Mishra (Mah) 53.77, 2. Devyaniba Zala (Guj) 53.87, 3. Kunja Rajitha (AP) 54.27; 1500m: 1. Lili Das (Rly) 4:16.52, 2. K.M. Deeksha (MP) 4:25.91, 3. Sunita (Rly) 4:26.29; 100m hurdles: 1. Nithya Ramraj (TN) 13.04, 2. Pragyan Prasant Sahu (Odi) 13.45, 3. K. Nandhini (TN) 13.69; High jump: 1. Rekha (Rly) 1.82m, 2. K. Gobika (TN) 1.80, 3. Manshi (UP) 1.78; Shot put: 1. Manpreet Kaur (Rly) 16.42, 2. Rekha (Rly) 16.12, 3. Yogita (Rly) 15.65; Javelin: 1. Annu Rani (Rly) 58.97, 2. Jyoti (Har) 58.10, 3. Deepika (Har) 55.23. 4x400m mixed relay: 1. Punjab 3:23.27s, 2. Kerala 3:25.28, 3. Tamil Nadu 3:26.68.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US