ATHLETICS | Tokyo bronze most special to Valerie who has won it all

Shot putter Valerie Adams has won it all. She stormed to gold medals in two Olympic Games, four World Championships, four World Indoor Championships and three Commonwealth Games.

But it is the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that is most special to her.

Just to make it to Tokyo was an achievement in itself. Between the two Olympics, Valerie had two children, and suffered a major medical scare with her second pregnancy.

“Having a child is tough on a woman’s body. Having two children is even tougher. I was in a situation where I was nearly lost my life whilst I was pregnant.. To still have the drive to train for the Olympics was pretty crazy,” Valerie, the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2024 event ambassador, said in a media interaction here on Thursday.

“To qualify for the Olympics was insane in itself; nobody thought I could do it. When on my hospital bed one day after my surgery, I asked my surgeon when I could go back to training. The surgeon looked at me like I was crazy,” Valerie added.

Only 10 months after having major surgery, the New Zealand athlete qualified for Tokyo. The COVID pandemic then forced the Games to be postponed, which again disrupted Valerie’s plans.

“When COVID hit, it threw another spanner in the works. I was 36, getting older, and my body was more sore. The COVID Games at Tokyo was so different. All of a sudden, I was separated from my family for four and a half months for training.

“I was by my own in Tokyo for six weeks. Being away from my children and family — some people would say it is a sacrifice, I would say it is my choice as a way to fulfil my dreams,” Valerie said.

Valerie’s dream came true with a 19.62m throw — good for a fourth Olympic medal. An emotional Valerie, undoubtedly among her nation’s most decorated sportspersons, held up a picture of her two children after the event.

“I was so driven. I wanted to finish my career on my own terms. I am a fierce competitor; I went to the Olympic Games to win a medal. When I won the bronze medal, it felt like a gold because of my journey and the path I had to take,” Valerie said.

